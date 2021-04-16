Ethan Myers, of Minot, shoots perfect 300 at 4-H Archery District Match

Ward County 4-H had 37 members participate in the Southcentral District Archery Postal Match on March 27. The match was organized by the LaMoure County Extension Office, in Edgeley.

Archers shot at Souris Valley Bowmen range under the guidance of certified archery instructors. The targets were then mailed to the LaMoure County Extension Office for ranking.

Indoor archery matches are split into groups based on age and bow type. Ages are Beginner (8 to 10 years old), Junior (11 to 13) and Senior (14 to 18).

The Masters division is for those who are at least 14 years old and have qualified for a national contest in their age and bow division. The bow divisions are Barebow, which has no sights or releases and Freestyle, which has either a sight or a release.

Once the Southcentral match was scored, the top 15 archers in each bow-type and age division qualified to attend the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match in Bismarck on Saturday, April 17.

The top 15 archers were determined by their combined top two district match scores throughout the archery season.

Ethan Myers Shoots a Perfect 300 at 4-H Archery District Match

Jacob Saunders, Tate Novodvorsky, Ethan Myers, Jorn Brose, Brooklyn Bloms, and Miranda Novodvorsky

Brooklyn Bloms

Stetson Brandvold, Carson Kohler, and Kendall Janz

Jorn Brose, Ethan Myers, and Tate Novodvorsky

Masters Freestyle division:

Ethan Myers, Minot, won the Masters Freestyle division with a perfect score of 300. Myers will be representing Ward County at the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match

Senior Freestyle division:

Tate Novodvorsky, Douglas, placed 2nd, score of 295

Jorn Brose, Minot, placed 9th, 289

Also representing Ward County were Brooklyn Bloms, Carpio; Miranda Novodvorsky, Douglas; Clay Carpenter, Granville; Ethan Johnson, Makayla Kraft, and Karter Myers, Minot

The team of T. Novodvorsky, Brose, E. Johnson, and Brooklyn Bloms earned 2nd place with a score of 855

Qualifying for the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match are Brose, Kaden Korgel, Minot, K. Myers, and T. Novodvorsky

Senior Barebow division:

Representing Ward County were T. Novodvorsky, Brooklyn Bloms, Brose, Elizabeth Michel, Berthold; Miranda Novodvorsky, Douglas; and Skylar Beck, Minot

The team of E. Michel, T. Novodvorsky, Beck, and Brooklyn Bloms earned 6th place with a score of 710

Qualifying for the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match are K. Korgel and Jacob Saunders, Minot

Junior Freestyle division:

Teagan Strilcov, Minot, placed 4th with a score of 145

Representing Ward County were Wade Asmundson, Berthold; Faith Carpenter, Granville; Vanessa Fransen, Makoti; Ryia Beeter, Olivia Johnson, Elizabeth Kraft, Gage Schenfisch, Cole Whitcher, Minot; and Pattilyn Old Rock, Plaza

The team of Strilcov, Whitcher, Fransen, and O. Johnson earned 5th place with a score of 401

Qualifying for the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match is Strilcov

Junior Barebow division:

Ward County archers were Beeter, Makayla Johnson, Layne Korgel, and Andrew Miller, Minot

Beginner Freestyle division:

Brynlee Bloms, Carpio, placed 6th with a score of 123

Tyson Purdue, Minot, placed 7th, 120

Quade Everson, Mason Hanson, Ty Murphy, and Cason Schenfisch, Minot; Tyson Barden, Blake Guritz, and Tabitha Hauge, Surrey also represented Ward County

The team of Brynlee Bloms, Perdue, Murphy, and Everson earned 3rd place with a score of 355

Qualifying for the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match are Brynlee Bloms, Elise Helwig, Kenmare, Everson, Murphy, and Perdue

Beginner Barebow division: