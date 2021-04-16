Ethan Myers, of Minot, shoots perfect 300 at 4-H Archery District Match

Ward County 4-H had 37 members participate in the Southcentral District Archery Postal Match on March 27. The match was organized by the LaMoure County Extension Office, in Edgeley.
Archers shot at Souris Valley Bowmen range under the guidance of certified archery instructors. The targets were then mailed to the LaMoure County Extension Office for ranking.
Indoor archery matches are split into groups based on age and bow type. Ages are Beginner (8 to 10 years old), Junior (11 to 13) and Senior (14 to 18).
The Masters division is for those who are at least 14 years old and have qualified for a national contest in their age and bow division. The bow divisions are Barebow, which has no sights or releases and Freestyle, which has either a sight or a release.
Once the Southcentral match was scored, the top 15 archers in each bow-type and age division qualified to attend the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match in Bismarck on Saturday, April 17.
The top 15 archers were determined by their combined top two district match scores throughout the archery season.
Masters Freestyle division:
- Ethan Myers, Minot, won the Masters Freestyle division with a perfect score of 300. Myers will be representing Ward County at the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match
Senior Freestyle division:
- Tate Novodvorsky, Douglas, placed 2nd, score of 295
- Jorn Brose, Minot, placed 9th, 289
- Also representing Ward County were Brooklyn Bloms, Carpio; Miranda Novodvorsky, Douglas; Clay Carpenter, Granville; Ethan Johnson, Makayla Kraft, and Karter Myers, Minot
- The team of T. Novodvorsky, Brose, E. Johnson, and Brooklyn Bloms earned 2nd place with a score of 855
- Qualifying for the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match are Brose, Kaden Korgel, Minot, K. Myers, and T. Novodvorsky
Senior Barebow division:
- Representing Ward County were T. Novodvorsky, Brooklyn Bloms, Brose, Elizabeth Michel, Berthold; Miranda Novodvorsky, Douglas; and Skylar Beck, Minot
- The team of E. Michel, T. Novodvorsky, Beck, and Brooklyn Bloms earned 6th place with a score of 710
- Qualifying for the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match are K. Korgel and Jacob Saunders, Minot
Junior Freestyle division:
- Teagan Strilcov, Minot, placed 4th with a score of 145
- Representing Ward County were Wade Asmundson, Berthold; Faith Carpenter, Granville; Vanessa Fransen, Makoti; Ryia Beeter, Olivia Johnson, Elizabeth Kraft, Gage Schenfisch, Cole Whitcher, Minot; and Pattilyn Old Rock, Plaza
- The team of Strilcov, Whitcher, Fransen, and O. Johnson earned 5th place with a score of 401
- Qualifying for the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match is Strilcov
Junior Barebow division:
- Ward County archers were Beeter, Makayla Johnson, Layne Korgel, and Andrew Miller, Minot
Beginner Freestyle division:
- Brynlee Bloms, Carpio, placed 6th with a score of 123
- Tyson Purdue, Minot, placed 7th, 120
- Quade Everson, Mason Hanson, Ty Murphy, and Cason Schenfisch, Minot; Tyson Barden, Blake Guritz, and Tabitha Hauge, Surrey also represented Ward County
- The team of Brynlee Bloms, Perdue, Murphy, and Everson earned 3rd place with a score of 355
- Qualifying for the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match are Brynlee Bloms, Elise Helwig, Kenmare, Everson, Murphy, and Perdue
Beginner Barebow division:
- Brynlee Bloms placed 4th with a score of 235
- Everson, placed 5th, 226
- Abrielle Michel, Berthold; Breanna Mindt and Lillyanna Wright, Minot also represented Ward County
- The team of Brynlee Bloms, Everson, Mindt, and A. Michel earned 3rd place with a score of 667
- Qualifying for the 4-H State Indoor Archery Match are Brynlee Bloms, Everson, and Mindt