Ethan Myers wins Masters at 4-H Southwest District Archery Match

Ward County 4-H had 31 members participate in the Southwest District Archery Match on Feb. 27 and 28 in Bismarck.

Indoor archery matches are split into groups based on age and bow type. Ages are Beginner (8 to 10 years old), Junior (11 to 13) and Senior (14 to 18).

The Masters division is for those who are at least 14 years old and have qualified for a national contest in their age and bow division. The bow divisions are Barebow, which has no sights or releases and Freestyle, which has either a sight or a release.

Ethan Myers, of Minot, won the Masters Freestyle division with a score of 298 out of a possible 300 points.

Senior Freestyle division

Tate Novodvorsky, of Douglas, placed 2nd with a score of 290

Also representing Ward County were Brooklyn Bloms, of Carpio; Clay Carpenter, of Granville; Jorn Brose, Ethan Johnson, Karter Myers, Sarah Potts and Jacob Saunders, all of Minot

Senior Barebow division

Saunders placed 5th with a score of 259

Elizabeth Michel, of Berthold, 10th place, with a score of 245

Also representing Ward County were Brooklyn Bloms, of Carpio; Novodvorsky; Skylar Beck, of Minot, and E. Johnson

Junior Freestyle division

Cole Whitcher, of Minot, placed 9th with a score of 133

Faith Carpenter, of Granville; Vanessa Fransen, of Makoti; Olivia Johnson, of Minot; and Pattilyn Old Rock, of Plaza, also represented Ward County

Junior Barebow division

Ward County archers were Cheyenne Degenstein, of Berthold; Ryia Beeter and Makayla Johnson, of Minot; and Stetson Brandvold, of Ryder.

Beginner Freestyle division

Brynlee Bloms, of Carpio, placed 5th with a score of 113, 3x’s

Ty Murphy, of Minot, placed 6th, 113, 2x’s

Tyson Purdue, of Minot, 8th place, 112

Quade Everson, of Minot, 9th place, 111

Mason Hanson and Cason Schenfisch, of Minot; Tyson Barden and Blake Guritz, of Surrey, also represented Ward County

Beginner Barebow division