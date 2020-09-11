Evangel Church will open new venue and coffee shop in Bismarck

One of the area’s largest churches is just about finished with a major expansion project.

Evangel church has been around for 90 years now. It’s gone through several pastors and name changes over the years but the last six years or so they’ve experienced a double in their attendance.

We talked with Josh Skjoldal, Evangel’s lead pastor who says they’re ready for the community to be blessed when the time comes to open the new auditorium and coffee shop but doing all this renovation during the pandemic has been a major undertaking.

“We’ve just adapted to, you know, we’re gonna make decisions today and for maybe the next month and then we’ll review and just kinda see where we’re at,” says Skjoldal.

And so far, that model has worked for the church. Skjoldal says there are no long-term decisions being made right now but the vision is clear—the community needs a venue and a coffee shop.

“We wanted to add a coffee shop to the community …for the community, not just the church,” says Skjoldal.

JoyHouse Coffee will launch this fall and all the proceeds will go to missions and outreach.

Skjoldal says young families have needs that can be integrated into the church

“We’re really trying to move away from just being a church that exists and happens to be in Bismarck to a church that is really something, the community can utilize,” says Skjoldal.

Even though this is only phase one, there’s talk of an outside amphitheater, community gardens, and walking paths in the future but for now, they’re taking it day by day.