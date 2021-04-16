Event: Single Moms Blessing Day hosted by Legacy United Methodist Church

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Legacy United Methodist Church is hosting an event exclusively for single moms in the Bismarck area.

On Saturday, May 15th Legacy North will be offering free oil changes and car checkups, games for kids, gifts for moms, and food for all.

Registration for 60 cars opened on Thursday this week. Single moms can call the North office at (701) 223-4401 to register.

Volunteers will be needed for the car maintenance, food service, and kids’ activities. If you would like to volunteer email Nita at njeromchek@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News