Event: Single Moms Blessing Day hosted by Legacy United Methodist Church

Legacy United Methodist Church is hosting an event exclusively for single moms in the Bismarck area.
On Saturday, May 15th Legacy North will be offering free oil changes and car checkups, games for kids, gifts for moms, and food for all.
Registration for 60 cars opened on Thursday this week. Single moms can call the North office at (701) 223-4401 to register.
Volunteers will be needed for the car maintenance, food service, and kids’ activities. If you would like to volunteer email Nita at njeromchek@gmail.com.