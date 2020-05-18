Event venues ready to host large gatherings

Event Venues are ready to get back into the swing of things, ever since Governor Burgum released recommendations for large gatherings.

Venues tells us how they plan to move forward from the effects of the pandemic.

“Our business closed early march, when all of our upcoming events called us within a three day time span and said we can’t have our event right now. We’ll call you back about rescheduling,” shares Michelle Kufman, the general manager at Sixteen03 Main Events.

Event venues are used to hosting weddings, parties and gatherings.

But with the fear and unknown surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic people began cancelling or rescheduling.

“The way the pandemic has affected us obviously is that we can’t, you know, we can no longer hold events. Or weren’t able to until about a couple of days ago. So anything we had in the books— March, April, may got basically wiped off the books Mand, or moved to the fall,” shares Edgar Olivera, the owner of Harvest Catering and Events.

All that is changing as part of North Dakota’s Smart Restart Plan.

Large gatherings can now be held in facilities with 50 percent of their occupancy but no more than 250 people. And food service must follow restraint standard protocols.

“I think it’s really important that everyone understands that there’s no one size fits all approach to this when it comes to events and event facilities. Everyone of them is a different size and can have different accommodations,” shares Kufman.

“There are certain things that we have to take care of in terms of how we serve food for example. That are a little bit more restrictive. How ever I don’t think any of this stuff is deal breakers. I think these measures are completely sensible,” shares Olivera.

Sixteen03 Main Events is jumping right back into business hosting graduation parties for the next two weekends.

Part of the Governor’s recommendations include buffet and salad areas have to be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours.