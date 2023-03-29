BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On April 24, 2022, the Bismarck Dream Center — a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in need in the community — opened the doors on its permanent residence to the public. Now, almost a year later, they’re celebrating the monumental occasion in a big way.
The Dream Center focuses on providing a place for community interaction with free services, groups, and programs designed to aid those who may be struggling with poverty, addiction, or other issues. Their new 24,000-square-foot center includes not only a food pantry and their meal ministry, but a host of other programs including recovery meetings, art projects, ministries, and job service. April marks a year since the organization settled into the building — an anniversary they’ll be honoring twice this week.
On Sunday, April 2, a First Birthday Party will be held at the Dream Center from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. The event will feature not only free burgers, chips, and birthday cookies provided by The Banquet, but free tote bags, special art projects, games, and more. Here’s a full list of the events taking place at the Dream Center’s birthday party:
- A special art project for children, led by Genny Welder (volunteer lead for the Dream Center’s ‘Love and Art’ classes
- Free children’s books provided by MSA United Way.
- Games including Corn Holes, Obstacle Course, Ball-Tossing, Sensory Games, Coloring, Activities, Tabletop Games, Trivia, and other activities sponsored by various companies.
- Virtual Reality Headset with Career Experiences provided by Job Service of ND.
- Free Vaccinations and Blood Pressure Checks provided by Northland Health Clinics.
In addition to this birthday blowout, the Dream Center will be hosting a fundraising dinner and celebration on the date of their anniversary. Known as ‘Dreams in Black and White’, this event will take place on April 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The festivities will include chocolate fountains, a cash bar, a silent auction, games, prizes, and more. Tickets to the event are $40 and can be purchased either online or at the door.
To learn more about each of these events, visit the Dream Center’s website, or call 701-955-2150 and ask for Doreen.