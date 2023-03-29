BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On April 24, 2022, the Bismarck Dream Center — a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in need in the community — opened the doors on its permanent residence to the public. Now, almost a year later, they’re celebrating the monumental occasion in a big way.

The Dream Center focuses on providing a place for community interaction with free services, groups, and programs designed to aid those who may be struggling with poverty, addiction, or other issues. Their new 24,000-square-foot center includes not only a food pantry and their meal ministry, but a host of other programs including recovery meetings, art projects, ministries, and job service. April marks a year since the organization settled into the building — an anniversary they’ll be honoring twice this week.

On Sunday, April 2, a First Birthday Party will be held at the Dream Center from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. The event will feature not only free burgers, chips, and birthday cookies provided by The Banquet, but free tote bags, special art projects, games, and more. Here’s a full list of the events taking place at the Dream Center’s birthday party:

A special art project for children , led by Genny Welder (volunteer lead for the Dream Center’s ‘Love and Art’ classes

provided by MSA United Way. Games including Corn Holes, Obstacle Course, Ball-Tossing, Sensory Games, Coloring, Activities, Tabletop Games, Trivia, and other activities sponsored by various companies.

provided by Job Service of ND. Free Vaccinations and Blood Pressure Checks provided by Northland Health Clinics.

In addition to this birthday blowout, the Dream Center will be hosting a fundraising dinner and celebration on the date of their anniversary. Known as ‘Dreams in Black and White’, this event will take place on April 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The festivities will include chocolate fountains, a cash bar, a silent auction, games, prizes, and more. Tickets to the event are $40 and can be purchased either online or at the door.

To learn more about each of these events, visit the Dream Center’s website, or call 701-955-2150 and ask for Doreen.