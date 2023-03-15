BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — During the winter, the freezing cold here in North Dakota is enough to make one wish they kept their boots on the entire season. However, one event coming to the Bismarck Event Center this weekend will have you quite literally leaping to take them off instead.

Fight the Frost is touted as the Midwest’s largest carnival of inflatable games, and is being brought to the Bismarck Events Center by Games Galore Party Rental. Visitors to the event center on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (March 17-19) will be able to enjoy a plethora of inflatable amusements, with over 40 structures to bounce on. Here’s a list of only a few of the attractions you can expect to see at the center this weekend.

Ultimate bungee jumping

Inflatable mini golf

Obstacle courses, including Wipeout courses

‘Toxic Meltdown’ rotating bar game

Inflatable bull riding

Inflatable axe throwing

Special area for guests 5 and under

The Fight the Frost inflatables will be at the Bismarck Event Center at the following dates and times:

–Friday, March 17 — 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

-Saturday, March 18 — 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

-Sunday, March 19 — 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Admission to the event is $10 for those five and under, or $15 for those six and over daily. A full weekend pass is available for $25, regardless of the pass holder’s age.

To learn more about Fight the Frost or buy a pass, visit this page.