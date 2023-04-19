MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Area Chamber EDC (MACEDC) has announced the date for this year’s official Citywide Cleanup event and is inviting the public to join in.

The Citywide Cleanup is an annual event put on by the MACEDC in order to help sanitize and beautify Minot before the arrival of summer. During the cleanup, members and investors with the MACEDC and all other interested community members will help to clean up around the buildings and entrances of the city.

“We are always so happy to see the snow finally melt each spring, but it tends to uncover a lot of trash,” said the MACEDC’s Vice President Carla Dolan in a press release. “We’re grateful that year after year, volunteers come together to tidy up our town and make Minot more beautiful as warm weather arrives.”

Any individuals interested in participating in the cleanup will need to send a ‘team captain’ to the MACEDC’s office (located at 1020 20th Avenue Southwest) to collect trash bags on the week of May 1. These bags will be filled by volunteers and clean-up teams between 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, and 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Once trash bags are filled, cleanup volunteers are asked to place these bags in piles along the roadway so that city crews can pick them up.

Thanks to the City of Minot for supplying garbage bags for our cleanup efforts,” Dolan said. “Let’s make Minot shine!”