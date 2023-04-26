MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for some excitement to rev up your weekend? Look no further than the Aardahl Agency Car Show in Minot this June.

Last year, Jessica Aardahl’s organization celebrated her 20th year as a State Farm agent (as well as her victory in the Best of the Best Insurance Agent competition) with a massive community car show at Oak Park — featuring food trucks, live music, goodie bags, and plenty of both classic and modern cars, as well as the announcement of a $10,000 donation to Project Bee. The show had such a tremendous turnout that it is returning in 2023 — and this time, at a much larger venue.

This year’s Aardahl Agency Car Show will be taking place at the north parking lot at the MSU Dome. There are plenty of things that one can expect to see at the showcase, including all of the following:

Plenty of retro and modern cars to see

Emergency Response Vehicles from the Minot Police and Fire Departments

Appearances from ND Vision Zero and the Canadian Pacific Railway Police

Tim Dandy’s BBQ and All Rolled Up food truck for hot food, cold drinks, and ice cream

In addition to these features, the show will also be giving away 100 goodie bags, each filled with donated items from around the Minot community area.

“This Car show has become something that we believe we will be doing every year going forward,” the agency states in a press release, “as it is so fun to plan, and we love getting the entire community involved! We would love the opportunity to do a feature on our event to get the word out to as many people as possible. It is totally free to attend unless you choose to support the food trucks — just show up and enjoy!”

Here are a few images from last year’s show!

For more information on the Aardahl Agency, visit their website here.