MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Evidence has been thrown out, and the bond has now been lowered for a man accused of murdering his roommate in 2020.

33-year-old Shawnee Krall is facing AA felony charges of murder and gross sexual imposition in the death of 29-year-old Alice Quierolo after police found her body in a vehicle that Krall had reportedly left on the property of a third party.

The state supreme court has thrown out key evidence in the crimes against Krall, on the grounds that police did not properly secure a search warrant for the vehicle where the victim’s body was found. Krall’s probation officer gave police permission to search other areas after they arrested him, but they did not give permission to search the car.

The Supreme Court ultimately ruled to throw out evidence in the car, which brought Minot judge Stacy Louser to lower Krall’s bond from $200,000 to $50,000.

The courts have set a jury trial date for September 25, 2023.