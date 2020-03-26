Live Now
Executive Order Expands Worker’s Compensation

Essential employees have no choice but to go to work.

They interact with the public every single day and now COVID-19 is just another danger they face while trying to do their job. They were also unable to receive any benefits if had they contracted the virus on the job. But yesterday, Governor Burgum signed an executive order expanding worker’s compensation for first responders and healthcare workers to include viral infections. A first responder we spoke with, says the benfits extends beyond monetary, it’s knowing that someone has their back.

“You know there’s not a lot of reward in what we do and that’s not why we sign up to do what we do. But at least you know someone’s thinking of you on the back end to make sure that you’re healthy and taken care of if something does happen,” Metro Area Ambulance Service Deputy Chief Joshua Davis said.

An estimated 80,000 workers in North Dakota are expected to be covered by this expansion.

