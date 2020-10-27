Coronavirus
Executive order issued requires use of face masks on Standing Rock Reservation

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith issued an executive order on Tuesday requiring face masks to be worn on the reservation in all public places.

Faith’s executive order cites a rise in cases in Sioux County and Corson County, South Dakota, and the CDC’s recommendation to wear face masks as the reason behind the mandate.

Faith’s order says children 5 years old or younger do not have to wear a mask. People who have a medical or mental health condition where wearing a mask would create a health risk are exempt from the order as well.

According to Kim Ironroad, the External Affairs Director for Standing Rock, the tribe has reached out to Gov. Doug Burgum to ask for a state-wide mandate, and are in the process of reaching out to Bismarck, Mandan and other surrounding community leaders requesting mandates for their jurisdictions as well.

To see the full executive order, click below:

SRST-Mask-MandateDownload

