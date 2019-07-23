Exercising off those extra fair food calories

A great way to work off those extra calories is exercise. And, depending on what you eat, you might have to do a lot of it.

Eating a cheeseburger and fries is 141 minutes on the elliptical. 72 minutes of jump roping will burn off a milkshake. That milkshake is around 780 calories.

All of that stuff can add up quick—and can show up on the scale.

3,500 calories equal one pound of fat.

“So, if you’re eating 3,500 extra calories that day, then you may see the scale go up, so that would mean just really watching portions after the fair and doing some extra walking and activity along with that,” said Michelle Fundingsland, clinical dietitian Trinity.

Like the dietitian said, even getting in some extra steps may help burn away some of those fair food calories.