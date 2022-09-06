BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Summertime golfers haven’t put away their clubs yet. But right now, workers are starting to dig out the newest hockey rink in Bismarck.

Northwest Contracting is overseeing plans to build a third ice rink at the VFW Sports Center in Bismarck. The plan will expand the existing building, while also adding parking spots just off Washington Street.

Bismarck parks leaders recently approved the bids for what will be a $16 million project with the hopes of finishing by fall of next year.

“All of the ice groups continue to show growth in their programs, whether it be high school programs with teams added in the last couple years, the youth program, figure skating, and all of the other ice activities that go on,” Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Executive Director Kevin Klipfel said. “Most people don’t realize that after the kids are done, the adults come in to play.”

The project will also include more locker rooms, a lobby with a concession area and will replace one of the rink’s cooling units, which Klipfel says is more than 20 years old.