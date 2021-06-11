‘Expect long delays’: Divide Avenue closure, between 3rd Street and 4th Street in Bismarck

Starting at 8:30 AM, Monday, June 14, 2021, Divide Avenue, between 3rd Street and 4th Street will be closed to through traffic. The closure will be for roadway construction.

A detour will be in place.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured south at Washington Street to Boulevard Ave, then east on Boulevard Avenue to 4th Street, and north on 4th Street back to Divide Avenue.

Westbound traffic will be detoured south on 4th Street to Boulevard Avenue, then west on Boulevard Avenue to Washington Street, and north on Washington Street back to Divide Avenue.

This will be an ongoing project with multiple phases. Traffic will be shifted as needed.

Traffic can expect long delays during this project. This project will impact traffic movements in this area throughout the summer of 2021.

Traffic should plan ahead and use alternate routes, as major delays are anticipated during peak traffic periods.