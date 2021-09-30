Expect road delays on a major intersection in Minot

Work will begin Monday, October 4th on the mill and overlay phase of an ongoing project on Burdick Expressway East between South Broadway and the Burdick Viaduct.

Traffic will remain head-to-head on the two south lanes of Burdick Expressway East while crews remove the top layer of asphalt on the two north lanes. Once the asphalt is removed, crews will fix areas in need of repair, and then install a new layer of asphalt. When the two north lanes are completed, the work will move to the two south lanes.

There will be impacts to vehicle traffic attempting to cross north and south on that section of Burdick Expressway. Drivers should expect some delays during the milling and paving process, which will be taking place during the day and at night. The mill and overlay phase of the project is anticipated to be completed in approximately 10 working days.

In a related project, work to install new accessible pedestrian ramps will transition to the Burdick/Broadway intersection late this week, with traffic changes beginning as early as Friday. Crews will install eight new accessible pedestrian ramps at the four corners of the intersection and on the pedestrian islands.

During the work, which will be done in three phases, the two outside lanes of Broadway will be closed to vehicle traffic in and around the intersection. Work in the intersection is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to be aware of changing traffic patterns in the construction zones and to reduce speeds while in the zones to create a safe work environment for crews