Expelled lawmaker won’t pursue litigation, search starts for District 36 replacement

One week ago, North Dakota’s House voted to expel Representative Luke Simons over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Today, the now-former Dickinson lawmaker said he will not pursue legal action against the legislature, despite previously saying a court case was on the table.

In a statement, Simons said litigation would take too long as the clock ticks on the second half of the session with his District left underrepresented. He said “Unfortunately, the only way I can immediately correct this injustice is to allow someone else to serve.”

The District 36 Republican committee will select his replacement over the coming days, according to Chairman John Enderle.

“Of course we’ll move forward with filling the seat, and I think this whole thing has been just an atrocity. But it’s just a shame all around. I really would’ve encouraged Luke to fight it but I guess he decided not to, so we’ll be meeting the next couple of days and we’ll let you know who we decide,” Enderle said.

Enderle did not provide any possible names for who is being considered for the seat.

