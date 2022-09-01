MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — MSU NOTSTOCK is returning for its 15th year with a lineup of professional artists and musicians.

For three days, speakers will share their passion for and expertise in illustration, poster, design, music, ceramics, theater, and art entrepreneurship.

All events are open to the public and take place on the Minot State campus from Sept. 22-24.

Organizers say this year’s event is full of joyful music, reflective stories, colorful images, and multiple ways to enjoy the arts.

“We are super excited and honored to host Nur-D, one of the fastest rising hip-hop stars in Minnesota’s music scene,” said Laurie Geller, vice president for academic affairs and NOTSTOCK co-organizer.

An 11-piece band will play a concert Friday night at 8 p.m. at the MSU Outdoor Amphitheater.

In addition, Minot State will host a screening of the documentary “Black Kid, White Town” starring Nur-D, who will be available for a question and answer session following the documentary on Thursday evening.

Nur-D will also meet with students to talk about his experiences as a musician and entrepreneur.

Four illustrators, printers, and poster artists will participate, as well as a ceramics artist.

They will work live during the event, give presentations about their work, and have an array of artwork for purchase.

Their work will be on display Sept. 20-30 in the Northwest Arts Center, with a public reception on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Theater and broadcasting will also participate in the event with workshops and live activities.

Mary Bruno is an artist in St. Joseph, Minnesota who teaches the old-school tradition of letterpress printing.

She also carves linoleum and hand-sets wood and lead type to make posters, broadsides, greeting cards, and more.

Brad Vetter is a designer, letterpress printer, artist, and educator currently based in Louisville, Kentucky.

He spends his time teaching workshops, designing wine labels and other fun things, printing show posters, building community, and making art.

Some of his clients include Nike, Fossil, Anthropologie, Ryman Auditorium, Penguin Books, Boonville Cider House, and Chevy, as well as bands like Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, John Prine, and Shovels and Rope.

Jason Abraham Smith, also known and Lurk and Destroy, is an illustrator, painter, printmaker, and muralist from Detroit.

His bold, colorful work covers skateboards, posters, and the walls of many buildings.

Some of his music clients include Phish, Primus, Guided by Voice, Dirty Heads, and Goose.

He will work alongside local talent and 2018 Minot State alumna Cera Pignet.

Tyler Loeffler, a 2017 Minot State alum, who after graduation moved back to Alberta, Canada, will provide ceramics demonstrations.

His practice currently explores the social and political connections of physical and perceived space.

“Tap into the joy and power of your own creativity and that of others — print a T-shirt, listen to live music, spin a clay pot, see the artists in action, and view their work,” encouraged Bill Harbort, professor of art and NOTSTOCK co-organizer.

All events are open to the public. For more information, including NOTSTOCK’s full schedule, visit its website, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.