Experts explain: COVID is changing the way we sleep

COVID is changing the way we sleep, but it might not be for the reasons you think.

Doctors specializing in sleep health say they have been seeing more patients since the start of the pandemic.

People infected with COVID-19 have reported being exhausted.

Dr. Haven Malish, who specializes in sleep medicine, says he has an idea as to why this may be.

“We think it has something to do with affecting the power generators of the cells, at a cellular level.

So, like the mitochondria. When that’s the case and they feel tired and run down, they’re going to sleep a little bit more as part of their recovery,” said Malish.

Those NOT infected with COVID-19 have also been struggling to get the rest they need and stick to a schedule.

Dr. Malish, who conducts over 500 sleep studies a year, says this can be linked to pandemic-related stress, but it’s mostly a behavioral issue.

“There’s not as certain of a schedule, they don’t have to wake up at as strict of a time every morning. If you put people in a dark cave for 26 hours, for example, they’ve done experiments on it. The natural tendency is for a 26 hour day. So, the tendency is for people to stay up an hour or two later,” said Malish.

To promote better sleep health, doctors recommend forcing yourself to get up earlier, sleeping to white noise, avoiding blue lights along with daytime napping, and clock watching.