Experts provide tips on preventing hail damage to cars

Experts say this time of year, North Dakotans should have a plan in place to protect their cars from hail damage.

For some, this means simply parking their car in the garage. For those without a garage, it’s not so easy.

Gene LaDoucer from AAA said the repairs from hail damage can be costly but easily prevented. He said it’s as easy as putting blankets or floor mats on your windshield.

Also if you’re driving in a hailstorm, it’s best to slow down and try to find shelter.

“If you got your car safely parked at home, and you’re expecting a hailstorm, you might consider taking public transportation to work that day, just to avoid the possibility of hail damage to your car,” said LaDoucer.

He said it’s important to understand your insurance coverage on both your car and home to avoid costly repairs.