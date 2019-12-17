Experts share advice on navigating the holidays with a family member suffering from memory loss

As families across the country prepare for the holidays, the Alzheimer’s Association said 16 million family members and friends will also be caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia’s.

Two experts gave advice on how best to navigate the holidays with a loved one whose memories aren’t quite the same.

“Holidays can be really difficult, especially if your loved one — it’s been an important thing to them,” said Krissy Siebuhr, memory care manager at Edgewood Vista.

As friends and extended family come to visit, it can be tough not only for people dealing with memory loss diseases but for family members as well.

But there are some things you can do to make it special for everyone. Keeping up with family traditions like decorating the tree or watching holiday movies is one of them.

“I think those traditions are usually more, I guess, focused on the family that is remembering and it’s helping them to cope with what’s going on as well,” said Jamie Hammer, Director of Nursing, Trinity Homes. “And the resident with the dementia, they’re interacting and getting that activity and social time, which is very important for them as well. So I think it’s a win-win for both sides.”

It’s also important to inform everyone how severe the memory loss is.

“A lot of times families come and this disease can progress quite quickly in some people, so giving them an idea of what the condition is, how the resident or family member is going to be acting when they come to visit,” Hammer said.

This can also help manage everyone’s expectations of how the day might go.

“The grandma who gave the extravagant gifts, you know, if it was always a big deal, it can be hard to adjust to life where that’s not the case anymore,” said Siebuhr. “So really it’s important to take the time and practice patience and learn what your new expectations should be.”

Something else to avoid is sundowning, or late-day confusion. Scheduling big events in the evening can cause them to be over-tired or stimulated and make it difficult for them to fall asleep. So consider having a lunch instead of a dinner.

Hammer also said people with memory loss can have heightened senses, so the smell of a turkey cooking or cookies baking might help your loved one recall good memories.

Other things your family can do is make sure everyone is included ask them to help you wrap gifts or set the table while playing their favorite holiday music.

