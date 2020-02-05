Experts: Spring flooding doesn’t seem to be a concern

The wet fall has many looking toward spring and the risk of flooding. Water experts in Minot said they aren’t yet concerned about flooding this spring.

Ryan Ackerman with the Souris River Joint Board said the soil in the Mouse River Basin is saturated from all of the rain, but he said there are a few other factors that they look at before determining risk, like snowpack.

In 2011, the snow water equivalent was 4.71 inches. Currently, it’s at just 0.1 inches. Dan Jonasson, the director of Public Works, said that’s a good thing.

“The low snowpack, you know, less than 0.1 of an inch of water equivalent in the basin, that’s a big benefit to us,” said Jonasson.

The reservoir levels upstream of Minot are also relatively low. For that reason, Ackerman doesn’t consider the potential situation too dire.

“Based on conditions as they sit today, I don’t have any large concern with regard to flooding in the spring,” said Ackerman.

“Certainly, the soils are saturated in portions of the basin, especially in North Dakota, but the snowpack is relatively minimal, the reservoirs have been drawn down to the levels prescribed or below the levels prescribed in the 89 agreement. I think, by and large, the system is ready to handle whatever Mother Nature can throw at us.”

The fourth factor in determining risk is precipitation. Ackerman and Jonasson recognize there is concern about late winter and spring precipitation.

But according to the National Weather Service, it would take a basin-wide event of 2-3 inches of liquid in a short amount of time before becoming an issue.

The City of Minot has a flood-fight plan in case that happens.

“Shows what we need to get out there for forces and get levees built up or closures in place, anything like that. So, we’re prepared should we need it,” said Jonasson. “Hopefully, we don’t.”

The emergency action plan will be available for the public to see at this week’s State of the City address. That meeting is Thursday at Magic City Campus, starting at 4:45 p.m.