MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The farm bill typically is renewed about every five years, and it focuses on farm support for a handful of staple commodities, like corn, soybeans, and wheat.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, local leaders are discussing the upcoming expiration of the farm bill with national representatives.

Senator Hoeven held a roundtable along with Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring. They invited ag leaders from around the area to discuss Senator Hoeven’s efforts on the farm bill and what should be prioritized in the bill.

Many producers stressed the importance of safety net programs in their field.

“A safety net should catch you before you hit rock bottom, and the way production has evolved in the last five years since these numbers have been revisited, it might not be reflective of an effective safety net,” said Ducheneaux.

Additional concerns leaders brought up were crop insurance and guidelines for the Conservation Reserve Program, which helps save our environment, plants, and local wildlife.

The current farm bill expires September 30, but Senator Hoeven says this farm bill may not be passed by then.

“Right now, I think it’s likely that this will go into next year, so I also want to make sure that we have an extension on the current farm bill so that our farmers and ranchers have certainty for next year while we work to get them the best possible farm bill,” Hoeven said.

Senator Hoeven will continue to travel the state and get input from farmers and ranchers before returning to D.C.