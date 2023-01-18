MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 11:30 Wednesday morning, Mandan Fire Department responded to a report of a possible explosion and fire.

According to a Facebook post by Mandan City Fire Department, they were dispatched to a home in the area of Cortez Circle.

When they got there, crews found that a mobile home did explode and was engulfed in flames.

Two people were at the house at the time of the explosion and were brought to the hospital to treat their injuries. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The scene continues to be active, and people are asked to avoid the area. This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to update you when more information is available.