Explosion ignites home in Minot, causing significant damage

An explosion caused a residential house fire in southwest Minot early Monday morning.

The Minot Fire Department was dispatched to a reported explosion at 1200 2nd Avenue SW at 1:35 a.m. Firefighters were informed that the house was heavily involved with fire and that the occupants had not been accounted for.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire that had engulfed the rear of the home and extinguished the flames spreading toward adjacent structures. Crews initiated search and rescue operations on all three floors until they could account for all occupants.

A pedestrian walking by the home when the incident occurred alerted the individuals inside to evacuate immediately.

No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.

