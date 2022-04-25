Here’s an update on power outages in the region and when utilities expect power to be restored:

Montana-Dakota Utilities: About 1,800 outages are still being reported on the MDU Outage Map web page. Virtually all affected communities are in northwestern North Dakota, in communities around and including Williston, Carson, Stanley, New Salem, Sentinel Butte, Crosby and Kenmare and other locations.

On its home page, MDU notes, “This has been an unprecedented outage event for MDU and our customers in terms of widespread damage. Hundreds of cross arms are broken and several miles of poles are completely down. Vehicles continue to assess damage where access is possible. Fifteen, 3-4 person crews are working to restore power, and more will be brought in to assist if needed once the full extent of the damage is known.”

Below is MDU’s estimate for power restoration in various communities:

Kenmare: By tonight

Beach, Sentinel Butte: Late tonight or early tomorrow

Mohall, Tioga, Stanley: Throughout the day tomorrow

Watford City, Williston: By Monday or Tuesday

Grenora, Zahl, Crosby, Noonan, Powers Lake, McGregor, Wildrose: By the end of the week

Ambrose: Up to 2 weeks

Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative: According to the outage map on its website, several thousand reports of no power remain as of Monday morning in a region encompassed by Donnybrook, Makoti, Trenton and Grenora.

“There is a significant amount of storm damage to our system,” the cooperative notes on its website. “Our crews are out assessing the extent of the damage. Please plan on extended power outages.”

There’s no word yet on when power will be restored.

Verendrye Electric Cooperative: The last post on its Facebook page notes, “Currently, there are over 600 meters without power. That is down from the 1,500 we started with this morning. We are estimating that 250 poles are on the ground. Our crews will continue to work until dark this evening and contractors will start rolling in tomorrow to help. Thank you for your patience as our crews are working hard to get the lights back on.”

North Central Electric Cooperative: The utility’s last Facebook post reports, “At one point [Sunday], we had more than 1,200 accounts without power. Right now, that number stands at 290! A fantastic effort by our line crews to get people back online! Thank you to our crews for putting their lives on the line in terrible conditions to help others! Thank you to other co-op employees that have helped in support roles! Thank you to co-op members who have helped us with kind deeds and encouraging words of support. We can’t tell you how much that is appreciated. We’ve pulled our crews in for the night so they can get some sleep. We’ll be back at it in the morning.”