BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, every day in North Dakota our homeless population is at risk of hypothermia, food insecurity, and death.

It can be very difficult to stay warm and find a safe place to rest.

There are several reasons why people lose their homes according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. It can vary from the lack of affordable housing to unemployment. It’s also tougher for those who experience homelessness in the winter.

“While I was still pregnant, we lived in a car and stayed at different people’s places,” said Leila Winneshiek, a mother at a homeless shelter.

Leila and her family are just one of many struggling in North Dakota to find a home during this season. Some are sleeping in their cars, in parks, and some are even found in sheds. Leila says finding a shelter saved her family’s life.

“It was just nice to have a home and it was fairly easy getting in here. They provided a place for my daughter,” Winneshiek said.

Although Leila is working on a better arrangement for herself and her family, she says the shelter is currently stepping in and providing a life-saving service.

“They helped me get on my feet and just to have a safe place to sleep is pretty nice,” said Winneshiek.

The executive director of Welcome House says he hears stories similar to Leila’s often. He’s grateful to provide the community with a safe environment fit for a family.

“I like it here because I get to help the families get on their feet. We give them the case management they need and we help them utilize all the resources that are available,” said Vincent Mccloud, the executive director of Welcome House.

He says many who are homeless are well-educated and had successful careers before their life on the streets or in shelters.

“It’s not a degree they need, a lot of them have degrees, a lot of them have experience, they just fell on hard times and so we just help them get back up,” said Mccloud.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development counted around 582,000 Americans experienced homelessness in 2022. And in North Dakota, an estimated 541 people are experiencing homelessness at this current moment.

Although North Dakota is rated as the fifth lowest amongst states in regards to homelessness, Mccloud says it’s still a problem that they’re trying to fix.

The Welcome House says they provide more than just a warm place to stay, they also provide a family setting.