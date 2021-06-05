Extreme temps calls for a few tips from the Minot Fire Department

With those record-breaking temperatures comes some risk.

KX News spoke with one fire department about the potential dangers of extreme temps and how to stay safe.

“Hot! But we welcome the heat. You know, Minot’s a pretty unique place where we get extreme temperatures from one direction to the other,” Minot Fire Department Captain Andrew Hanselman said.

And Hanselman is right.

Whether we’re experiencing -40 degree temps in the winter or 100+ degree temps just days ahead of summer, Hanselman and his crew are forced to adapt, even on our state’s hottest days.

“I think a lot of that needs to happen prior to the actual extreme heat,” he said.

He says the city of Minot does a great job keeping his department and other emergency personnel ready for anything.

“The city sends out an extreme heat city safety briefing that we go over with all our firefighters from top to bottom,” Hanselman said.

That includes hydration, keeping up with physical fitness, and even watching food intake.

Hanselman says you should take heed to this too while also considering a few other things.

“You know we ask people to be extra precautions on putting things out if they’ve had a fire with friends and family — making sure that the coals and the stuff like that has been put out properly and just monitoring. Don’t put out the fire, so to speak, and just walk away from it,” he said.

Over the last few months — the state has experienced numerous structure fires and brush fires all resulting in a significant loss.

“I don’t have statistical data to give you, but I would say any time there is an extreme drought like this — potential risk for fire is more probable than a super hydrated season,” Hanselman said.

Which is why being smart and staying safe is key.

Hanselman says to pay attention to your body overheating when outdoors.

He says if you feel fatigued, dizzy, or weak you should sit down and hydrate in a shaded area, but if the problem persists, seek medical attention.