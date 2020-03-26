F5 Project asking for help to cover costs for residents unemployed due to shutdown

As the coronavirus has forced layoffs and business closures, local nonprofits are struggling to meet clients’ needs. One North Dakota non-profit, the F5 Project, is asking for help.

F5 Project is a transitional living program that began in 2016. The program helps people coming out of jails and institutions create a fresh start. They are required to have at least 40 hours of productive time including work, as well as pay monthly program fees. The founder said about 12 men in the F5 Project are now unemployed due to shutdowns.

“So any money that we get coming in helps pay for housing, helps pay for transportation, helps pay for getting guys to work,” said Adam Martin, Founder of F5 Project.

Martin says this is a time when their residents who struggle with mental illness or addiction issues would really benefit from community help and donations, to help with the cost of living.

