F5 Project now making its way into rural parts of ND

A North Dakota non-profit that started nearly four years ago to help people who were incarcerated or going through treatment get back on their feet is now making its way into rural parts of North Dakota. We share what the F5 Project is doing to help end the stigma.

“We help everyone and anyone who needs help. You define that however, you need to,” said Ricky Pallay, director of contract development at F5 Project.

Pallay with the F5 Project makes his way to Harvey every Monday from Fargo.

He knows how important it is to get people struggling with addiction, mental illness or criminal records the help they need because he’s been there.

“I went to treatment for my own recovery in 2018, I’m a compulsive gambler,” Pallay said.

He uses his own experience with addiction and recovery to help other people re-build their lives. He says offering a safe space and transparency are two things that make F5 successful.

“I can say, ‘I’ve been where you are and this is what I was able to do, and this is my story, let me help you write yours, too,'” Pallay said.

And he says it’s working. Since May, they’ve helped around six people in the Harvey area get the help they need.

But even as the stigma starts to decrease in bigger cities, it still remains in rural areas. Pallay says it can be hard to share experiences, even success stories, in towns where everyone knows each other.

“We want to activate them and empower them to be able to share those stories, to be able to say, ‘Hey, this is where I’m at. This is why I want help.’ I’m coming from Fargo so even I’m still different if I’m coming to someone in Harvey and saying, ‘Hey, I’ve been where you are.’ But, if it’s your neighbor, or if it’s someone you’ve been going to church with for a couple years, you know that person a whole lot more. If that person said, ‘Hey, this is my story.’ How much more would you be willing to open up to them?” Pallay said.

For now, each week is a new opportunity to end the stigma.

“So, we really want to try to help continue to erase that, continue to have that conversation and continue to make it OK to not be OK,” Pallay said.

Members from the F5 Project are at the Harvey Chamber of Commerce every Monday from 9-4.