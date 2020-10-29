Face coverings now required on all Bis-Man Transit buses

Coronavirus
Effective Sunday, Nov. 1, face coverings will be required on all Bis-Man Transit vehicles operating in Bismarck.

Bis-Man Transit said in a press release they recognize the importance of “protecting the health and well-being of our riders, staff, and community” and that’s why they made this change.

This includes both fixed route and paratransit services operating in Bismarck.

They said if you board a bus without a face covering, bus operators will provide a complimentary disposable mask.

Passengers with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing a face covering and children under 2 years old will not be required to wear one.

Passengers who do not follow this policy may be denied service or asked to leave the Bis-Man Transit vehicle.

Face coverings are also required for drivers when they are near passengers or other staff, both on the bus and at bus stops.

