Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

‘Face Mask Warriors’ need your help

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few weeks ago, the call from hospitals was made for people at home to make homemade face masks.

In today’s Your Health First, one group has made more than 2,000 masks but needs your help making more.

North Dakota Face Mask Warriors are a group of people who have dedicated their time to making homemade face coverings for medical workers. Trinity Hospital said at a recent press conference that they were asking for 2,000 masks. The group has made 1,000 of that order so far, now they need help with fulfilling orders in a different area.

“Bismarck especially has a ton of requests and orders and we don’t have very many people that are sewing there. So we just need more people,” said Darcy Bjertness.

She says they are only taking orders for medical personnel at this time.

You can join their Facebook page, or email her at darcy.bjertness@gmail.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Soccer"

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15"

Stimulus Checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Checks"

Cattle Auctions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Auctions"

TM State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "TM State of Emergency"

Coffee Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Drive"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15"

Why you should start thinking about fire danger now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you should start thinking about fire danger now"

Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies"

CURLING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CURLING COVID-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Virus Photo Goes Viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus Photo Goes Viral"

State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan"

Grocery Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Stores"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Smithfield Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Closure"

Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Possible Honey Bee Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Honey Bee Threat"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge