‘Face Mask Warriors’ need your help

A few weeks ago, the call from hospitals was made for people at home to make homemade face masks.

In today’s Your Health First, one group has made more than 2,000 masks but needs your help making more.

North Dakota Face Mask Warriors are a group of people who have dedicated their time to making homemade face coverings for medical workers. Trinity Hospital said at a recent press conference that they were asking for 2,000 masks. The group has made 1,000 of that order so far, now they need help with fulfilling orders in a different area.

“Bismarck especially has a ton of requests and orders and we don’t have very many people that are sewing there. So we just need more people,” said Darcy Bjertness.

She says they are only taking orders for medical personnel at this time.

You can join their Facebook page, or email her at darcy.bjertness@gmail.com