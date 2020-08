The Minot Public Library is now requiring face masks due to ” increased numbers of COVID-19,” the library said in a Facebook post on July 29.

The mask mandate went into effect on Aug. 3 and said on Facebook it’s been sending out emails to remind its patrons of the new requirement. If you aren’t able to wear a mask or don’t want to come into the building, they are offering curbside service on weekdays. The service is offered Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.