FaceApp concerns–what you should be aware of

“How will I look when I’m old?”—or–“what would I look like with a different hair color?”

A popular app, FaceApp, is giving people a glimpse. But there are some things you need to be aware of with this app.

First, users either take a picture or use an old photo to edit with. It’s sent to the company’s server, in Russia, to be altered.

The app is now warning users that “each photo you select for editing will be uploaded to our servers for image processing and face transformation.” It also says users give permission for the app to use their data and photographs in terms of use.

“If the data gets in the hands of the wrong people through hacking, FaceApp or whatever, then it’s fair game, whatever happens, whatever happens,” said Jeff Feller, IT sales engineer, Innova.

Feller also says you never know what someone might do with your picture. The app has been around since 2017.