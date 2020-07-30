Facebook group created for leaving positive, handwritten messages in Minot parks

A phrase as simple as the word “Smile” can make an impact on someone’s day, and that’s exactly why two people in the Magic City wanted to spread some hidden joy throughout Minot parks.

“Our goal is to get the community involved and just get them to see it, take a picture with it, put it on Facebook and then maybe make some of their own and share it as well,” Co-Founder of Positivity in the Parks Alyssah Bundy said.

If you have seen notes around parks in Minot, Bundy and Kaylee Isaksen are the ones to thank.

“There’s really cool parks here we can definitely take advantage of that and to share some happiness so that’s mainly the reason that we did it just to serve people and brighten their days a little bit more even though it is similar to what we already have here it was just an addition to it,” Isaksen said.

The pair got the idea for the handwritten notes after seeing the impact of the Kindness Rocks left around town who also have positive messages on them.

The Positivity in the Parks Facebook page currently has 230 members but Bundy says she is excited to see where it goes.

“So we’re really trying to grow it because we know it can really help a lot of people in the community we just wanted to uplift people and so it’s this is kind of a unique way to do it,” Bundy said.

And although the group is new on social media, it’s already gotten people active in posting their own positive messages around the parks.

“We were putting up more this morning and the lady was like, ‘I love seeing those around here’ and we were just like, ‘Oh my goodness’ like it’s really reaching people and uplifting them,” Isaksen said.

She also says she personally had been struggling with staying positive and wanted to help any others that are struggling as well.

“I know at least for me and everybody things are so crazy and we just really wanted to give peace to people we wanted to help them feel loved and feel important and know that this is all part of a bigger plan and that we still have a purpose here even though things are kind of crazy,” Isaksen said.

So keep an eye out next time you’re out enjoying a beautiful day at the park whether it be on a tree or a park bench for a hidden message of positivity.

To see some of the notes around the parks, click here.