Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Fact check: Is hydroxychloroquine effective after all?

An article from the American Journal of Medicine has been circulating on social media in the last couple of weeks. Those who post it, saying the drug hydroxychloroquine is now being called a useful treatment for the coronavirus.

This comes after its Emergency Use Authorization was revoked by the FDA in June.

I went on a fact-checking mission with Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne. He says the short of it is the journal did publish a scientific paper on a small-scale study with encouraging results, but it didn’t go as far as actually recommending treatments.

So how significant is the latest research? And, should hydroxychloroquine be used to treat COVID-19 patients?

Dr. Wynne has even newer information from the New England Journal of Medicine that will be published Thursday, about a large, many-thousand patient study.

“The unfortunate bottom line was, and this is literally ‘hot off the presses,’ unfortunately, hydroxychloroquine had no beneficial effect in patients hospitalized with COVID to prevent worsening status or death,” Dr. Wynne explained.

He says at this point, the results are definitive and there’s no reason to keep studying hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

