Fair Food Festival feeds Minot

Just because the North Dakota State Fair was canceled, doesn’t mean you have to miss out on favorites like funnel cakes and corn dogs.

The Fair Food Festival is taking place at The Spot Pool Hall, and is offering all of the fried goodies normally offered at the fair.

The event is family-friendly, and community members are getting the opportunity to help out businesses effected by the cancelation.

The owner of the Spot says they are glad to be able to give both people and vendors — some of what they’re missing.

“I have some friends that 90 percent of their income comes from the state fair — No state fair — so that was another way we sorta decided to come up with this — sorta help out the community — bring people downtown,” owner of The Spot Sherry McGlaughlin said.

The event takes place until 8 tonight, and again tomorrow from Noon to 8, and once more from 12-5 on Sunday.