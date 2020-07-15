Fairview Lodge owners ordered to re-secure the property; homeowner shares what the past year has been like

We have an update on the Fairview Lodge in Minot, which was ordered to close a year ago.

Safety and health concerns for those living in the abandoned motel and around it were the main reasons for the hotel getting shut down.

Now, First District Health Unit has ordered the property owner to re-secure the building.

So what brought the order about, and what’s next?

“At this point, it’s a dangerous building and it needs to be cleaned up. The doors need to be closed and secured so they’re not able to be open again, and any broken glass needs to be cleaned up and the windows boarded so they can’t be broken again,” said Lisa Otto-Westman, Director of Environmental Health at FDHU.

The hotel was ordered to be re-secured, but homeowner Tina Alexander says the solution isn’t re-securing it– but restoring it.

“I have fond memories of this motel. I remember grandparents, relatives coming down for the fair and Høstfest, and we would come over here and visit. I’ve been told by lots of people, ‘Hopefully, it burns down or they tear it down.’ Actually, it’s part of this area of Minot. It’s part of our history down here and I don’t want to see it go. I want to see somebody do something with it,” Alexander said.

Last year, Alexander says she and her husband were the ones to buy and install new deadbolts to stop people from breaking into the hotel.

She says it kept people out during the winter, but things changed with the seasons.

“It just took literally a couple people kicking in a door or two, and then it escalated so quickly,” Alexander said.

Now, nearly every door has been kicked open. Windows have also been broken as more and more people try to get inside.

The Alexander’s boarded up the windows that face their house and planted trees to stop people from getting into their backyard.

She says having the owner re-secure the building again is just putting a band-aid on the bigger issue.

“Until they do something about it or somebody is held responsible for these buildings, that they’re just abandoning it,” Alexander said.

Issues with squatters at the Fairview Lodge have been ongoing for about a year now.

First District sent a letter to the hotel owner last Friday telling them to secure the building. The owner has three days from receiving the letter to secure it.

See More:

6/27/19: Fairview Lodge Concerns

7/1/19: Homeowners and City Council members voiced their concerns about Fairview Lodge

7/2/19: Fairview Lodge Update

7/5/19: People living at the Fairview Lodge have to be out by Tuesday

7/9/19: What’s next for people living in the Fairview Lodge?

8/14/19: Guest Lodge and Vegas Motel residents receive notice to vacate