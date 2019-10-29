Fall back time: Change happens Nov. 3

Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end this weekend, so don’t forget to roll your clocks back an hour.

Clocks will roll back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nove. 3, 2019.

Most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed the night before, however, the annual time change comes in the middle of the night.

That also means there will be more daylight for when you’re sending the kiddos off to school or headed to work, but it will also get dark a lot earlier.

While you’re setting your clocks back, it’s also a good time to install fresh batteries in smoke detectors.

Some fun facts about Daylight Saving Time are:

In the U.S., Hawaii and most of Arizona do not follow DLS.

The U.S. territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and American Samoa also do not observe DLS.

About 70 countries around the world observe DLS.

Many countries near the equator do not adjust their clocks for daylight saving.

Neither China nor Japan currently observes DLS.

Some countries refer to “Daylight Saving Time” as “Summer Time.”

