BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s that time of year, leaves are falling, and produce is being picked. Spring isn’t the only time for cleaning, autumn is also a good time.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation hosted its fall clean-up on Monday at the Bismarck Community Orchard which is located next to the Clem Kelley Athletic Complex.

Volunteers gathered from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to pick up any fallen fruit or litter in the area.

After the orchards were picked clean, the volunteers started weeding and mulching in order to get things prepared for next spring.

Even though the orchards are welcome for all to use, the community needs more help taking care of the beautiful green area.

“It’s really going to take the community to also take ownership and protect this space. While Bismarck Parks and Rec does a great job of the general maintenance, it is going to take the community to take care of it. So, we welcome all volunteers and all the help we can get out here,” said Katie Johnke, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Nutrition Services coordinator.

Fall clean-up day may have just been Monday, but all are encouraged to keep the area nice and clean at all times for those in the community wishing to enjoy the trees and berries.