WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The City of Williston’s fall Clean Williston event is scheduled for next week — featuring a change in location to better help them make a change in the community.

The main difference between this fall’s event and previous ones is that locations have moved. Instead of taking place at Davidson Park, this fall’s event will be located at the Williston Public Works Facility. Regardless of this, though, the bi-annual city event’s goal — to beautify Williston by getting rid of trash and recyclables — is still the same

Volunteers are also invited to sign up for the event to help clean any of the 40 zones identified throughout the city, and registration is currently available online. All volunteers will receive a free Clean Williston T-Shirt and a light breakfast. The city Department of Public Works will provide volunteers with garbage bags, gloves, and safety vests.

In the event of inclement weather, Clean Williston will be held on Saturday, October 1. Any change in schedule will be announced on the city’s social media pages and website.

At the end of the event, garbage bags can be left in zones for pickup or returned to Public Works for disposal. Volunteers are asked to return their safety equipment or leave them with full bags.

In addition to trash, Public Works will be accepting other materials to be removed free of charge:

Wood: Two containers, for trees and construction material, will be available at Public Works.

Metal : One container will be available, provided by Pacific Steel and Recycling. Items that can’t be loaded by hand will be directed to recycling.

Individuals are limited to four tires per person. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will shred them.

Williston’s Recycle Center trailer will also be on-site at Public Works and will accept the following recyclable substances free of charge:

Cardboard: Please break down boxes before recycling.

Please break down boxes before recycling. Tin/Aluminum Cans: Loose cans are preferred.

Loose cans are preferred. White Paper: Loose paper is preferred. This paper will NOT be shredded.

For paper that needs to be shredded, the ND Recycling Secure Shred Truck will also be available during the event for public shredding. The first two boxes of paper are free, but an additional price of $10 per banker’s box will be added for any further shredding.

In order to register for the fall event, visit this website. For more information about Clean Williston, visit cityofwilliston.com, call 701-5777-8100, or visit their offices at 22 East Broadway in the city.