NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the fall season all around us, hiking and foraging is a popular hobby here in our state.

If you don’t know, foraging is searching and collecting food out in the wild.

This can sound intimidating, but according to Game and Fish, it shouldn’t be.

So what’s the best food to find in the public lands of North Dakota?

Courtesy: Buffaloberry, ND Game & Fish

According to Game and Fish:

First up is Buffaloberry.

You can find these on small trees and shrubs that are up to 15 feet high.

Great to make jelly, syrup and even wine.

Courtesy: Prickly Pear Cactus, ND Game & Fish

Then you can find Prickly Pear Cactus.

You can make juice, jelly and syrup out of this as well.

This is better to find in late summer, but you have a little bit more time to find this.

Courtesy: Wild Plums, ND Game & Fish

And another popular food to find are wild plums.

Wild plums can be eaten raw or boil down into jams, syrups, or wine.

But do not eat anything if you have no idea what it is.

If you have any questions on foraging, Game and Fish has all the resources you need.