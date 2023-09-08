MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re ready to celebrate the fall season, this may be just the event for you to kick up on your heels.

The theme is a fall hoedown, and people are encouraged to dress in their best Western attire.

All ages are welcome and there will be festivities for everyone.

Activities included a balloon stampede, painting, coloring, games, and taking pictures at a photo booth. There will also be line dancing and square dancing.

“I thought it would be a good idea since we are coming to the end of summer, bringing in fall. I thought it would be a great way to bring the community together by doing a fall hoedown,” said Collette Goldie, the owner of Mamamadeit3 LLC.

The event is taking place tonight at the Minot Municipal Auditorium and you can find tickets online.