Fall leaves can be toxic to your horse

The fall colors are certainly beautiful, but as those leaves hit the ground, they can be deadly to one particular animal.

The NDSU Extension Service tells us all of the recent gusty winds we’ve been getting have been stripping trees of their leaves.

Those leaves end up on the ground and in pastures, and for horses, eating certain types of leaves can cause severe illness or even death.

While a horse eating leaves is rare, officials tell us most owners have no idea the dangers associated with grazing on leaves.

KX News spoke to the extension and they tells us red maple leaves are some of the worst.

“It only takes a pound and a half of red maple leaves to be toxic to horses and it only takes three pounds to be deadly. The other one that’s really toxic that people don’t think about is the cherry and the chokecherry. The weird thing about the cherry tree is they actually have cyanide toxicity you’re basically dying from cyanide poisoning,” said Kevin Sedivec with the NDSU Extension.

He adds the actual cherry from the tree is also toxic to horses, as well as the pit.

