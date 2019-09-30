Fall Used Book Sale

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library is kicking off the annual fall used book sale.

Thousands of books will be on sale for a dollar per pound. You can also get classic Cds, DVDs, and other items for the entire family to enjoy.

Friends of the Bismarck Library puts on two sales a year and last year the organization raised $46, 390. All proceeds will go toward activities and programs at the library.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers. It is really great for the community to come out. You can really get some great quality books, and they are mostly donations from those in the community. It’s a really cheap way to get books, even as a librarian I fill my bookshelves every year after the sale,” said Laura Rysavy, Teen Programming Coordinator.

There will be over 50,000 items for sale.

Sale Dates

October 3: 7:oo a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

October 4: 9:00 a.m.- 5:45 p.m.

October 5: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

HS Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Cross Country"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Marijuana Banking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Banking"

Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19"

Buddy Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk"

Diabetes Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Walk"

Healthier Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthier Living"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19"

Gun Shot at Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Shot at Auction"

Class AAA, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, 9-Man"

Class AA, Class A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA, Class A"

DSU President

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU President"

Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

GG

Thumbnail for the video titled "GG"

Dickinson Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Business Beat"

Cabinets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cabinets"

HH

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH"

Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran"

Heart River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River"

BPS Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Program"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss