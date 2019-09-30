Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library is kicking off the annual fall used book sale.

Thousands of books will be on sale for a dollar per pound. You can also get classic Cds, DVDs, and other items for the entire family to enjoy.

Friends of the Bismarck Library puts on two sales a year and last year the organization raised $46, 390. All proceeds will go toward activities and programs at the library.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers. It is really great for the community to come out. You can really get some great quality books, and they are mostly donations from those in the community. It’s a really cheap way to get books, even as a librarian I fill my bookshelves every year after the sale,” said Laura Rysavy, Teen Programming Coordinator.

There will be over 50,000 items for sale.

Sale Dates

October 3: 7:oo a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

October 4: 9:00 a.m.- 5:45 p.m.

October 5: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.