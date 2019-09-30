Fall Vendor Show Impacts Businesses

With the start of fall, people supported local businesses by shopping at the Bismarck Fall Festival Craft & Vendor Show.

It may be cold and you may dread the change in season, but many businesses depend and thrive on it to increase sales.

On Sunday, 45 boutiques to small businesses came to bismarck to sell their seasonal products from across the state.

This is the 7th year Social Wives Network put on the event. It’s a networking group that puts on events throughout the state.

Many local businesses shared their opinions on how this show affects their business.

“Fall and winter are a perfect time, especially for my business. We do in-home wine tastings and so it is the height of our season right now. People are purchasing wine for the holidays and cuddling up,” said Troy Kuntz, Owner of Traveling Vineyard.

“Fall shows are always great because people like the fall scents and they come out with amazing new warmers and brand new scents. So, it’s nice because people can get new scents that they have not smelled before,” said Larissa Larson, Owner of Scentsy.

Even though fall ends December 21st, North Dakotans are already feeling the change of season.