Fallen ND Army Sgt. 1st Class to be honored at NFL game Sunday

“He was a big football guy he was a major Browns fan — he loved to hunt and fish he was outdoorsy,” Army Sgt. 1st Class Darren Linde’s daughter Alexis West said.

Alexis West remembers her dad Army Sergeant First Class Darren Linde as a family man, a career military man who would spend any spare time he had in the outdoors.

“He did about almost 18 years between active duty and the Guard he kinda switched back and forth between — the Montana National Guard and the North Dakota National Guard,” West explained.

In 2010 Linde took a job as a full-time instructor at Camp Grafton in Devil’s Lake, but Alexis says her dad gained a world of experience throughout his military service.

“He was part of a soldier-exchange program so he got to go to England I think it was for two weeks and then ended up actually getting to bring a soldier home — from Wales as well so he was really proud to be able to where he comes from and where he’s planted his roots,” West said.

Alexis says her and her family’s life changed forever on December 3 2012, when her dad was killed along with 20-year-old Tyler Orgaard of Bismarck, when an IED struck their vehicle in Afghanistan.

At the time, Alexis was in her first year of college in southern Illinois.

“So when I found out I got the phone call and basically just — threw a bunch of stuff in a suitcase and kind of didn’t really pay any attention to what I was actually packing I just knew I needed to get home.”

She says the next nearly eight years were a rollercoaster for her famil,. with trying to find ways to remember their dad each day.

“It’s kind of an unimaginable event that we never thought would happen to us and to try to work through life again and figure out a new normal has been challenging to say the least,” West explained.

But on Sunday, Darren Linde will be recognized for his sacrifice in front of millions of football fans thanks to the partnership between the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the NFL.

Players from the Los Angeles Rams will wear the initials of seven fallen soldiers on their helmets, along with receiving a photo of each.

Alexis says this means the world to her and her family.

“Even after so long that you know that you can still say his name and people are still going to let his memory live on I think that that means alot that’s an honor as a daughter as his family and — that’s all you can really ask for,” West said.

The game will between the L.A. Rams and the Seattle Seahawks will be airing tomorrow at 3:25 CT on FOX.