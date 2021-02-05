Falling COVID-19 cases prompts Bismarck Diocese to resume obligation to attend Mass

For the first time in nearly a year, the Diocese of Bismarck is reinstating the obligation to attend and participate in Mass on Sundays and Holy Days.

In a February 7 diocesan bulletin, parishioners were told, due to falling COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, the dispensation from being obliged to attend Mass would be lifted beginning the first Sunday of Lent, or February 20-21.

“We will keep you informed as we work out the specific details regarding additional seating, social distancing and mask-only areas,” the bulletin noted.

The obligation to attend was paused March 18, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rose rapidly in North Dakota.