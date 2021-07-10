Famers travel miles to participate in Bismarket

Bismarket, a weekly farmers market in Bismarck is offering the community a way to get outside, and get fresh produce.

The market happens Saturdays on Sweet Avenue by Kiwanis Park.

Dozens of vendors show up to participate every week, including owner of Prairie Hills Ranch Medora Kologi.

She said she’s been coming every week all the way from Moffit to sell her farm-raised meats to locals.

“The Market just helps us to get in contact with our clients and educate people on where their food really comes from,” said Medora Kologi, Prairie Hills Ranch Owner.

The market goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October.