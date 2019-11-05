Familiar face at Gate City Bank retiring after 45 years

MINOT — One woman is retiring after 45 years — yes, 45 years — at Gate City Bank.

Peggy Johnson started working at Gate City Bank on Nov. 16, 1974, as a teller and is now the retail manager. She’s also an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce.

Family, friends, coworkers and people from the Chamber showed up to wish her well on her next adventure.

So, what’s kept her around for the last 45 years?

“It’s been an amazing place to work. It’s just wonderful,” said Johnson.

“I’ve had many positions within the bank, but it’s just been amazing and it’s wonderful people I’ve worked with, wonderful people I’ve helped with all of their financial needs has been wonderful.”

Johnson is moving to West Fargo to be closer to her grandchildren.

